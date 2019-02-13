Mahatir-Hasheesh move into U18 doubles final

KARACHI: Mahatir Mohammad and his partner Hasheesh Kumar reached the finals of the under-18 doubles in Boulevard Mall National Seniors/Juniors Tennis Championship at Hyderabad Gymkhana, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the semi-finals, the pair defeated Asad and Haider Khan 6-0, 6-3, while the pair of M Ali and Mazhar Hayat thrashed Shehzad and Wasi Hyder 6-1, 6-1. Similarly, the pair of Farjam and Abdul Ali defeated Mamoon and Amir Ayan 5-4, 5-0 in the first round of under-10 doubles category.

Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals of men’s singles category, Anas Khan overpowered Noor-e-Mustafa 6-3, 6-0, Saad thrashed Zeeshan 6-1, 6-0, while M Ali smashed Haider Khan 6-2, 6-0. Abu Bakar Talha beat Ali 4-0, 4-0 in the under-10 singles quarter-final.