Mahatir-Hasheesh move into U18 doubles final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mahatir Mohammad and his partner Hasheesh Kumar reached the finals of the under-18 doubles in Boulevard Mall National Seniors/Juniors Tennis Championship at Hyderabad Gymkhana, Hyderabad on Tuesday.
In the semi-finals, the pair defeated Asad and Haider Khan 6-0, 6-3, while the pair of M Ali and Mazhar Hayat thrashed Shehzad and Wasi Hyder 6-1, 6-1. Similarly, the pair of Farjam and Abdul Ali defeated Mamoon and Amir Ayan 5-4, 5-0 in the first round of under-10 doubles category.
Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals of men’s singles category, Anas Khan overpowered Noor-e-Mustafa 6-3, 6-0, Saad thrashed Zeeshan 6-1, 6-0, while M Ali smashed Haider Khan 6-2, 6-0. Abu Bakar Talha beat Ali 4-0, 4-0 in the under-10 singles quarter-final.
KARACHI: Mahatir Mohammad and his partner Hasheesh Kumar reached the finals of the under-18 doubles in Boulevard Mall National Seniors/Juniors Tennis Championship at Hyderabad Gymkhana, Hyderabad on Tuesday.
In the semi-finals, the pair defeated Asad and Haider Khan 6-0, 6-3, while the pair of M Ali and Mazhar Hayat thrashed Shehzad and Wasi Hyder 6-1, 6-1. Similarly, the pair of Farjam and Abdul Ali defeated Mamoon and Amir Ayan 5-4, 5-0 in the first round of under-10 doubles category.
Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals of men’s singles category, Anas Khan overpowered Noor-e-Mustafa 6-3, 6-0, Saad thrashed Zeeshan 6-1, 6-0, while M Ali smashed Haider Khan 6-2, 6-0. Abu Bakar Talha beat Ali 4-0, 4-0 in the under-10 singles quarter-final.