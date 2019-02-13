close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

Mahatir-Hasheesh move into U18 doubles final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

KARACHI: Mahatir Mohammad and his partner Hasheesh Kumar reached the finals of the under-18 doubles in Boulevard Mall National Seniors/Juniors Tennis Championship at Hyderabad Gymkhana, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the semi-finals, the pair defeated Asad and Haider Khan 6-0, 6-3, while the pair of M Ali and Mazhar Hayat thrashed Shehzad and Wasi Hyder 6-1, 6-1. Similarly, the pair of Farjam and Abdul Ali defeated Mamoon and Amir Ayan 5-4, 5-0 in the first round of under-10 doubles category.

Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals of men’s singles category, Anas Khan overpowered Noor-e-Mustafa 6-3, 6-0, Saad thrashed Zeeshan 6-1, 6-0, while M Ali smashed Haider Khan 6-2, 6-0. Abu Bakar Talha beat Ali 4-0, 4-0 in the under-10 singles quarter-final.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports