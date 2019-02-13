Fawad Ahmed quits first-class cricket to pursue World Cup dream

MELBOURNE: Fawad Ahmed, the 37-year old Victoria legspinner, has called time on his first-class career in a bid to make Australia’s World Cup squad.

Fawad, who wasn’t offered a central contract by his state side, has featured in just two Shield games this season, with Victoria preferring left-arm spinner Jon Holland.Fawad will continue to make himself available for the shorter formats, having played a key role in Victoria’s domestic 50-over triumph this season.

In all, Fawad has picked up 205 wickets in 62 first-class games, 19 of which were for Abbottabad in Pakistan, where he grew up. “I’m a cricket ‘nuffie’ so it was pretty hard for me. I love four-day cricket,” Fawad told cricket.com.au.

“It was a very tough decision, but that was the (best) available option and that was (what) the future looks like. There is an end for everything. I still love the game - one-day, T20 or four-day cricket - but for me the only available option was white-ball cricket so I’m going to continue to play 50-overs and T20.”