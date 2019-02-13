WI Women ‘honoured’ to play in Pakistan

KARACHI: West Indies women’s cricket team, which toured Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 International series, felt ‘honoured’ to help the hosts play in front of their home crowds.

“It was a great feeling. I am really glad I was a part of a team that was ready to bring cricket back to Pakistan,” said Shakera Selman, the Windies pacer.“I am really honoured that we helped the Pakistanis play in front of their families. I never realised it until I got there.”

Her compatriot Anisa Mohammed, who had toured Pakistan back in 2003, encouraged other cricketing nations to help promote the revival of cricket in the country. “It was nice to go back to Pakistan. I had been there in 2003 and it was nice to go back,” she said.

“To be quite honest, I felt safe. From the time I left home, my trip to Pakistan is the best I’ve ever had. I just want to encourage all the other teams to go back there and play cricket.”Kainat Imtiaz, the Pakistan all-rounder, was full of gratitude for the Windies team. “Playing in front of (your) home crowd is always an honour, especially when Pakistan hasn’t been hosting the teams for a very long time,” she said.“The crowd and the surroundings were really amazing. We enjoyed playing here. Thanks to the Windies for coming to Pakistan to revive our cricket.”