PBF plans to send boxers to almost all Asian events this year

KARACHI: With the state yet to decide about the fate of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the sole financier of national sports federations, the country’s boxing governing body (PBF) plans to field its fighters in almost all the Asian events to be held this year under the auspices of Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC).

“Yes, we plan to field pugilists in almost all Asian events of different age categories this year,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.According to the schedule of the ASBC, Asian Championships will be held in Thailand from April 17-27.

The Asian Schoolboys’ Boxing Championships will be conducted at a yet to be decided venue in August.The Asian Junior Boxing Championships will be organised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1-8. Mongolia will host the Asian Youth Championships from November 9-19.

“Besides fielding boxers in the Asian Championships in Thailand, which will also serve as qualifiers for the World Championships to be held in September this year, participation of Pakistan in the age-group events would be of an immense importance as it will help us build a strong base for future international elite competitions,” Nasir said.

“You know youth is our future and it’s time to give maximum exposure to young blood in order to secure our boxing future,” the official was quick to add.Fielding boxers in Asian youth and junior events is normal exercise, but the selection of boys for the schoolboys’ continental event in August will be a real challenge for the PBF.

“School boys normally practice in various clubs in Karachi and other cities. We will check who are good for the Asian event,” Nasir said.The PBF also plans to hold National Youth Championship in Karachi in the first week of March, while in April Islamabad will host the National Boxing Championship. Army will organise the senior national event through the collaboration of the PBF.

Nasir also revealed that depending on the financial capacity of the PBF, efforts will be made to send three or four boxers to Thailand for featuring in the Asian Championships.“We have written to the PSB regarding camp for the Asian Championships which we want to hold at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad from March 5 to April 15,” he informed.

When asked what the PBF would do if the Board does not respond, Nasir said that the federation would then manage the camp itself.Leading six fighters from every weight will qualify for the World Championships to be held in Sochi, Russia, in September.

Last time, Pakistan’s light heavyweight fighter Awais Ali Khan had qualified for the World Championships held in Hamburg, Germany, after having extended good performance in the Tashkent Asian Championships when he had defeated an Indian boxer in the box-off fight.

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yet to decide the fate of world boxing governing body (AIBA) and status of boxing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Nasir hopes that the things will settle soon.

“AIBA are very much hopeful that the things will be settled down and boxing will be held in Olympics under AIBA. Let’s see what happens. Once issues are resolved with the IOC, Olympic Qualifiers will be unveiled,” Nasir said.Nasir agreed that it was too late for Pakistan to prepare properly to fight for an Olympic seat. However, he was quick to add that they have not yet given up and will fight for a return to the Olympic fold.

“Although we are late but definitely we are still hopeful that at least one or two boxers will represent us in Tokyo Olympics,” Nasir said.Pakistani boxers last featured in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Despite having run the PBF for two years, no marked improvement has been brought in the country’s boxing by the current administration. But Nasir does not agree.

“In our last general council meeting, we took major decisions. We have formed different committees and have tried to involve all the units to have their input in boxing development. I hope the new paradigm of Pakistan’s boxing will yield results in the future,” Nasir hoped.