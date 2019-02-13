Spain police seize over 200 stuffed endangered animals

MADRID: Spanish police said on Tuesday they had seized more than 200 stuffed endangered animals, including giraffes, rhinos, lions and tigers, from an illegal taxidermy workshop that was selling them online. Officers found the stuffed animals at a warehouse in an industrial area of Alicante, a city on Spain’s Mediterranean coast. They seized others in the nearby city of Monovar, at the home of a man suspected of working as a taxidermist without a licence, police said in a statement.