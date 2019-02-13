Drug ‘godfathers’ to surrender in BD

DHAKA: Over 100 suspected meth traffickers are expected to surrender to Bangladeshi authorities this week thanks to a deadly, Philippines-style police crackdown that has sown fear, officials said on Tuesday. Bangladesh in 2018 launched a "war" on drugs following a proliferation of illegal substances in the South Asian nation of 165 million people, mostly of cheap methamphetamine pills called yaba. Police said those surrendering on February 16 in the southeastern town of Teknaf would include drugs traders, traffickers and several "godfathers".