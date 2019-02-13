close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019

Drug ‘godfathers’ to surrender in BD

World

February 13, 2019

DHAKA: Over 100 suspected meth traffickers are expected to surrender to Bangladeshi authorities this week thanks to a deadly, Philippines-style police crackdown that has sown fear, officials said on Tuesday. Bangladesh in 2018 launched a "war" on drugs following a proliferation of illegal substances in the South Asian nation of 165 million people, mostly of cheap methamphetamine pills called yaba. Police said those surrendering on February 16 in the southeastern town of Teknaf would include drugs traders, traffickers and several "godfathers".

