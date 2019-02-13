CITY PULSE: Basera

The Koel Gallery is hosting Nazia Akram, Omar Kasmani and Nabahat Lotia’s art exhibition titled ‘Basera’ until February 13. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Untouched by Words The Sanat Initiative is hosting Hammad Gillani’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Untouched by Words’ until February 13. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Mitti aur Dhaga

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ until February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Cinéast(e)s

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Cinéast(e)s’ at 6:30pm today. In this documentary, more than 20 female film-makers discuss their profession and the place of women in cinema. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Sukhan

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Muneeb Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Sukhan’ from February 12 to February 20. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Larger Than Life+

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ali Azmat’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Larger Than Life’ from February 12 to February 21. Call 021-35861523 for more information.