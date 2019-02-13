Cop martyred in encounter with drug peddlers

A policeman was killed during an exchange of fire with drug peddlers in Pak Colony on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the limits of the Pak Colony police station. Police officials said that the encounter took place when the police on a tip-off conducted a raid in Old Golimar during a campaign against drug peddlers.

Upon seeing the police, the armed drug peddlers opened indiscriminate fire at the police and injured a policeman. The injured cop, Muhammad Farooq, was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to SHO Haq Nawaz, the police had conducted a raid at a drug den of Azad, a notorious member of the Lyari gang war, but the armed drug dealers attacked the police with heavy firing. The suspects later managed to escape following the incident.

The Deceased was a resident of Liaquatabad and was posted to the Pak Colony police station about two-and-a-half-year ago. Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the killing of a policeman and sought a detailed inquiry report from SSP district Central. He also ordered to form special police raiding teams to arrest the fleeing suspects.