Ex federal minister sent to jail in graft case

An accountability court remanded on Tuesday former federal minister for ports and shipping Kamran Michael to jail for 14 days, declining a National Accountability Bureau’s plea for his custody in a graft case.

The Accountability Court-II judge accepted Michael’s lawyer’s argument that his client could not be placed in the custody of NAB since it had already filed the reference in the court having completed its investigation.

Michael is a leader of the former ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz. He was arrested in Lahore last week. According to NAB, he is involved in the illegal allotment of Karachi Port Trust’s land against huge kickbacks as his assets are beyond his financial means.

NAB maintained that the former minister illegally procured for his favourites a flat and commercial plots of prime locations at KPT Cooperative Housing Society in the Mai Kolachi area and received a bribe against it.

The anti-graft body stated that Michael misused his authority as the minister and influenced officials of the relevant department to get his illegal work done. It added that his name surfaced during the course of investigations in a corruption case pertaining to the society.