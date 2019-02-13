FPCCI concerned over gas crisis

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Daroo Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said the gas shortage had forced a large number of factories in Punjab and Sindh to suspend their production activities, which may hinder in achieving the $40 billion export target.

“The current demand supply gap has reached 2,500-3,000mmcfd, as local production of gas depleted to less than 4,000mmcfd, which not only affects the industrial sector production, but also creates problems for the domestic sector,” the FPCCI president added.

Quoting the statistics, he said indigenous supplies of gas contributed 38 percent in the total primary energy supply mix of Pakistan, while it contributes just 6.5 percent in the Indian energy mix. India, he added largely used hydropower, coal and oil for energy, while a large portion of its natural gas was used for industrial production.

Achakzai urged the government to ensure continuous supply of energy to the industrial sector, as it helps in improving the economies of scale and making industrial sector competitive globally.

“Sindh is the major producer and consumer of natural gas, but it doesn’t get its complete share. It produces 56 percent of total gas supply (including RNLG), but uses 43 percent, while Punjab produces just three percent and uses 47 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces 12 percent and uses seven percent, and Balochistan produces 13 percent and consumes only two percent,” he added.

Pakistan meets 18-20 percent of its total energy requirement through RLNG. Moreover, there were an estimated 13-15 percent transmission and distribution losses in total consumption due to illegal compressors and rampant theft. “These losses may be removed by good management and proper distribution,” Achakzai said.