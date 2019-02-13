Diplomats meet LCCI president

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder on Tuesday said Afghanistan is an important trade partner and Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently ordered to keep Pak-Afghan border open 24 hours to help enhance trade and investment opportunities on both sides.

Addressing a foreign services delegation, the LCCI president spoke about Pak-Afghan trade relations, impacts of pollution to the economy, current account deficit, the role of engineering in manufacturing sector, and agriculture development and modification.

Answering a question about investment opportunities for both Pak-Afghan traders, he said Pakistan has

always remained a step ahead to help Afghan

brothers. “Afghanistan is an important trade partner of Pakistan.”

He said Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline was a good initiative.

The current account deficit has soared due to trade in dollars. “There is a future plan to start trade in the local currency,” he added.

Foreign Services Academy Director Program Shahbaz Malik said Foreign Services Academy offers a six weeks training programme to the foreign diplomats. The purpose of training in Pakistan was to brush their skills and enable them to share the real image of Pakistan with their countries.