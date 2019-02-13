Drug regulation needs a shot of common sense

LAHORE: Healthcare should be the priority of every government as economic growth is directly linked to the mental and physical health of its human resource. Productivity in both knowledge and industrial economy is directly linked to the health of the workforce.

It is unfortunate that health has never remained the major priority of any government in Pakistan. Providing health cards to the poor or establishing new hospitals is one part of healthcare. The most important thing is the provision of medicines that are needed for proper treatment/cure/healing. A fully equipped hospital with best doctors would be useless if the prescribed drugs are not available in the country.

Pakistan is home to numerous waterborne diseases. We have failed to stop pollution from poisoning our rivers and canals and other watercourses. So much so that the mixing of sewerage with the underground water pipes going to residences is a common phenomena.

The prevalence of hepatitis C, typhoid, and many stomach ailments could be prevented if the water channels are not polluted. It is because of the ignorance towards health and hygiene that we have majority of women and children suffering from anemia. Pakistan has the highest percentage of children with stunted-growth in the entire region.

All this cost the economy dearly. An anemic worker for instance lacks the vigor and alertness of worker with normal hemoglobin. His/her productivity would be much less than a healthy worker.

He will be fatigued after any hard work. He will be going on sick leave very often. The production would suffer even if the most efficient machines are deployed. And this is happening in Pakistan.

We are short of many life-saving drugs because the pharmaceutical companies are no longer producing them because Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan did not allow them to sell those drugs at prices that were commercially feasible. This includes both national and multinational companies. The short drugs including Thyroxin that is a life-saving drug and the patients are forced to procure smuggled versions at three to four times the officially allowed price. There are many vaccines that are not produced in the country. The latest being preventive vaccine for antibiotic resistant Typhoid bacteria strains.

Recently a certain type of typhoid bacterium has surfaced in Pakistan that is resistant to most anti-typhoid antibiotics. Typhoid fever is a serious disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi that is spread by contaminated food and water.

Symptoms of typhoid fever often include high fever, weakness, stomach pain, headache, cough, and loss of appetite. Some people have diarrhea or constipation. In rare cases, typhoid fever can be fatal. Treatment with antibiotics is essential. Vaccination helps protect people from getting typhoid fever.

Health officials in Pakistan have reported an ongoing outbreak of XDR or extreme drug resistant typhoid fever that was first reported in Hyderabad in November 2016. The strain of Salmonella Typhi does not respond to most antibiotics used to treat typhoid fever.

The outbreak has spread to the city of Karachi and to multiple districts, and several deaths have been reported. In 2018, three cases of XDR typhoid fever were reported in travelers — one who returned to the United Kingdom, and two who returned to the United States.

Public health authorities in Pakistan are identifying possible typhoid fever cases, starting typhoid vaccination campaigns in the most affected districts, and spreading educational messages about proper hand washing and safe food and water practices.

Despite knowing the prevalence of this drug resistant typhoid fever strain since 2016 no urgency was shown by the authorities to arrange vaccine against typhoid. The companies that applied for establishing vaccine producing units shifted their investment to other destination and we are now dependent on imported vaccine that is not available commonly.

The government should take the drug regulation system seriously to ensure availability of all drugs in Pakistan at reasonable rates. It should engage with the pharmaceutical companies to find a viable solution to this problem. There should be no resistance from the regulators in increasing the price of affordable medicines like aspirin or paracetamol that some companies produce a million per day.

In return the government could ask them to substantially reduce the rates of very high priced medicines to the same extent that benefited the company in increasing the rate of these two pain killers from say Rs1 to Rs2 per tablet.