Stocks rally on tempting valuations, promising macroeconomic numbers

Stocks took a hop on Tuesday as improved macroeconomic numbers, generally cheered by investors as early signs of economic recovery, strong valuations, and Saudi investment prospects sent the sentiments through the roof, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the lower coal and oil prices helped cements and oil stocks, while strong remittances and trade balance stats for the seven months of this fiscal year supported rally.

“Though there’s no news on IMF (International Monetary Fund) program as yet, the market however remains optimistic about the Saudi crown prince’s visit,” Madiha said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.67 percent or 269.75 points to close at 40,596.28 points. KSE-30 shares index closed 0.83 percent or 159.20 points higher to end at 19,451.20 points.

Of 340 active scrips, 178 moved up, 143 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 165.074 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 134.413 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed higher led by oversold oil, fertilisers, and cement scrips on strong valuations.

“Upbeat data on trade deficit and exports increasing by 4 percent to $2.043 billion in Jan 2019, foreign inflows, surging global equities, crude oil prices and higher foreign exchange reserves led to a bullish close,” Mehanti added.

The market opened on a positive note but selling from financial institutions especially from mutual funds dragged the index down to a low of 40,269 points. However, right before the close, sentiments changed following reports that Saudi Crown Prince Salman Bin Abdul Aziz would be in Pakistan on February 16-17 and would assure investment worth $20 billion boosted the sentiment leading the market to gain more than 250 points.

Murtaza Jaffar, an analyst from Elixir Securities said going forward they expect the market to resume its upside to the levels of 40,800/41,000 points levels, while a break would lead to a revisit to former highs of 41,500 to 41,700 points levels.

However, auto shares were in the red column because of the depressing sales number released by the manufacturers. The growth was negligible where cumulative car sales for seven months ended January 31, 2019 amounted to 123,391 units against 123,358 of the same period last year, posting a paltry growth of 0.03 percent.

Whereas Pakistan Suzuki recorded substantial decline of Rs 16.24/share as dealers are still waiting for the government notification, allowing non-filers to buy vehicles up to 1300 cc.

The government last month announced that in order to encourage auto industry and improve tax collection non-filers of income tax would be allowed to buy vehicles up to 1300cc.

The highest gainers were Shezan International, up Rs19.49 to close at Rs490.00/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs19.37 to finish at Rs1298.82/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs87.02 to close at Rs2456.98share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs33.10 to close at Rs828.00/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 12.700 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.27 to close at Rs6.51/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Azgard Nine, recording a turnover of 27.631 billion shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.16 to end at Rs14.68/share.