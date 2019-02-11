Stable political system linked to election reforms

LAHORE: The PTI government should be able to complete five years tenure to assess its performance, while election reforms are the need of the hour to strengthen political system in country.

They were speaking at the 64th conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum held at TECH Society Club on Sunday. Speakers included former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami, former Secretary Foreign Affairs Shamshad Ahmed Khan, former Member Privatisation Commission Iftikhar-ul-Haq, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Zubair Sheikh, Dr Hasibullah, former adviser IMF Khalid M Saleem, former Auditor General Punjab Jameel Bhatti, Rana Zohair, Engr Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Salman Abid, Arshad Hayat, former MD Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Foundation Muhammad Mansoor, Rana Ameer Ahmed Khan, Prof Mashkoor Ahmed, Yaqoob Chaudhry and Jameel Gishkori.

They said that opposition was creating political controversies to hamper the accountability process. It is encouraging to note that election of Imran Khan as prime minister has been hailed by world community. They expressed concerns about the present economic turmoil in Pakistan which if continued would create further unemployment, they added.

They were also apprehensive that continued internal political conflicts could lead to another difficult situation in country. Internal political stability is necessary to fetch foreign investment, promote employment opportunities and introduce people welfare projects expeditiously, they observed.

Speakers said politicians training and education was necessary to achieve the desired results as there is lack of home work by the present government. Election reforms are the need of the hour to strengthen political system in Pakistan.

The PTI government should be able to complete five-year tenure to assess its real performance. Former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami said that although present political situation is not too good in Pakistan but it is better than before elections 2018 situation when the politicians were openly attacking national institutions.