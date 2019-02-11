close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Astore where the mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore it was 6.8°C and maximum was 20.6°C.

