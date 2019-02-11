JI to launch mass contact campaign next month: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the Jamaat is launching its mass contact campaign next month.

Talking to the JI section heads at Mansoora on Sunday, he said that price-hike and unemployment were on the increase and the people were losing hope in the government. He said if the situation did not improve, the masses would not tolerate the government for long.

He said that the JI was launching its mass contact campaign next month and added that the enforcement of the Islamic system was the sole solution to the problems facing the country and the masses.