Police disperse protest march on Sudan women’s prison

KHARTOUM: Police used tear gas Sunday to disperse hundreds of Sudanese protesters who marched on a women´s prison in Omdurman calling for the release of detainees arrested in anti-government protests, witnesses said.

"We are fighters, we will complete our mission," protesters chanted as women ululated and men flashed the victory sign, according to the witnesses. The protesters called for the release of women arrested in ongoing demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir´s three-decade rule, the witnesses said.

Marchers also called for the "overthrow" of Bashir, as they approached the prison in Omdurman -- the twin city of the capital Khartoum -- before they were dispersed. The march was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which is spearheading the protest campaign.

The SPA, an umbrella body of doctors, engineers and teachers, called Sunday´s march a "Rally for Women Detainees". "Women are taking the lead in the protest movement," a female protester taking part in Sunday´s rally told AFP without revealing her name for security reasons. "The SPA has called today´s march in honour of female detainees and this will inspire us to continue until we achieve success."