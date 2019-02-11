tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Relatives of a youth who was shot dead outside the Sessions Court a day back staged a protest demonstration at Mughalpura Chowk on Sunday. They protested against police for not arresting the murderers. The victim’s relatives placed the body in the middle of the road at Mugahlpura Chowk and blocked the traffic.
