Mon Feb 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Protest

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

LAHORE: Relatives of a youth who was shot dead outside the Sessions Court a day back staged a protest demonstration at Mughalpura Chowk on Sunday. They protested against police for not arresting the murderers. The victim’s relatives placed the body in the middle of the road at Mugahlpura Chowk and blocked the traffic.

