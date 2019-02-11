Man injured in Nowshera firing

NOWSHERA: A man was injured when the members of the transgender community came under an attack on the Nizampur-Kohat Road on Sunday. One Imtiaz, 35, belonging to Afghanistan, told the police that he had come to Nizampur from Swabi along with members of the transgender community for a wedding ceremony.He said that three unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle when they reached the Nizampur-Kohat Road. The man said that he was injured in the firing and his other companions escaped unhurt. He said the vehicle was damaged in the attack.