BISP awareness campaign

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to execute an extensive media campaign involving print and electronic media to create awareness among the general public about fraudulent SMS.

According to an official of BISP, more SMS based campaigns will also be pursued for saving the citizens from any hazard due to fake messages while law enforcement agencies will also be engaged to take necessary action against involved culprits. BISP has registered a total of 21, 263 complaints against fraudulent SMS since January 2015 till date, the official told while talking to this agency. Under the actions against fraudulent messages, BISP sends complaints received from different regions to telecommunication companies for blockage involved SIMs on fortnightly basis. The official said BISP arrange regular meetings with law enforcement agencies and PTA to curb this menace.