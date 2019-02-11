CITY PULSE: Basera

The Koel Gallery is hosting Nazia Akram, Omar Kasmani and Nabahat Lotia’s art exhibition titled ‘Basera’ until February 13. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Untouched by Words

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Hammad Gillani’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Untouched by Words’ until February 13. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Mitti aur Dhaga

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ until February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Cinéast(e)s

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Cinéast(e)s’ at 6:30pm on February 12. In this documentary, more than 20 female film-makers discuss their profession and the place of women in cinema. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Sukhan

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Muneeb Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Sukhan’ from February 12 to February 20. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Larger Than Life+

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ali Azmat’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Larger Than Life’ from February 12 to February 21. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Personal Conscience

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Hafsa Shaikh, Imrana Shujah, Maham Siddiqui and Zarmena Aslam’s art exhibition titled ‘Personal Conscience’ from February 15 to February 22.

Call 0302-2740111 for more information.