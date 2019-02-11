close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Pakistan to feature in ITF World Junior pre-qualifying round in Colombo

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan will participate in the Asia-Oceania pre-qualifying round of ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in boys’ category.

This 10-day competition is to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from February 24 till March 2. The other teams are Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iran, Jordan, Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Turkmenistan. Pakistan last year won the Asia-Oceania pre-qualifying round of ITF World Junior Tennis Competition.

