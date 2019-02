Samad thrashes Raheel to reach semis

KARACHI: Samad Areejo moved into the semi-final of Boulevard Mall National Seniors/Juniors Tennis Championship at Hyderabad Gymkhana on Sunday. In the quarter-final of juniors 18 category, Samad thrashed Raheel Shabbir from Karachi 6-0, 6-1.

In the second round of men’s singles category, Noor-e-Mustafa overpowered Asad Bachani 7-6(2), 6-1; Anas Khan defeated Samad 6-1, 6-4; Eibad Sarwar beat Bilal Khan 6-4, 6-2; and Nadir Bachani beat Zubaid Gul 6-3, 6-4.

In under-13 singles first round, Habib Ali beat Umair Rajper 6-4, 6-3; M Ahmadullah overpowered Ismail Kazi 7-5, 5-4, 6-4; Uneer Derbari won against Sanaullah Khan 6-2, 6-7, 6-0; and Hasnain Khurram defeated Mustafa Hyder 6-4, 6-4.