PM Abe vows to tackle growing child abuse in Japan

TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday vowed to crackdown on the increasing number of child abuse cases in Japan after the death of a 10-year-old girl, allegedly killed by her abusive father, shocked the country.

Mia Kurihara was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Chiba near Tokyo last month after authorities failed to respond to her repeated pleas for help.

Her parents have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting their daughter after her father reportedly abused her regularly and refused to allow her to go to school. The tragedy came more than a year after she asked her teacher to help stop her father from "beating and kicking" her.