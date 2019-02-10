UN chief sees ‘wind of hope’ in African peace deals, elections

ADDIS ABABA: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that a slew of peaceful elections and truces in Africa were signs

of a "wind of hope" on the continent.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an African Union summit in Ethiopia´s capital Addis Ababa, where heads of state from 55 member nations will meet from Sunday.

"This is a moment in which a wind of hope is blowing across Africa. We have seen reconciliation between Ethiopia and Eritrea, we have seen peace agreements... in South Sudan and CAR (Central African Republic)", said Guterres. "We´re working together to see if we can move the same direction in Libya.