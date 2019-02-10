Beijing condemns Modi’s visit to China-India boundary

BEIJING: A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying has condemned Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit to the East Section of the China-India Boundary.

He noted with concern Narendra Modi’s visit to the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The spokesman categorically stated that China's position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut.

Chinese government has never recognized the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary, he added. “ China urges the Indian side to bear in mind the common interests of the two countries, respect the interests and concerns of the Chinese side, cherish the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations, and refrain from any action that may lead to the escalation of disputes or complicate the boundary question,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson regretted the US Secretary of State Pompeo’s announcement that the US was suspending its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty effective February 2, and would begin the withdrawal process.

Commenting on the announcement, the spokesperson said, “ China finds this move regrettable. We have repeatedly stated China's position regarding the INF Treaty.

As an important bilateral treaty in arms control and disarmament, this treaty plays a significant role in easing major-country relations, promoting international and regional peace, and safeguarding global strategic balance and stability.

China is opposed to the US withdrawal and urges the US and Russia to properly resolve differences through constructive dialogue. The US unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty may trigger a series of adverse consequences. China will closely follow relevant developments.

The multilateralization of the INF Treaty involves a series of complex issues covering political, military and legal fields, which draws concerns from many countries. China opposes the multilateralization of this treaty. What is imperative at the moment is to uphold and implement the existing treaty instead of creating a new one.”