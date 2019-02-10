Young doctors warn of boycott

KARACHI: Young doctors of Sindh have once again threatened to boycott health services, including out-patient departments (OPDs), operation theaters and wards, if a notification increasing their salaries and allowances is not issued by the health department by Tuesday next, saying the department did not honour its promises, which was highly condemnable.

“Last week, young doctors from entire Sindh had called off their strike and ended their boycott of OPDs on assurances from Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Information and Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab that a notification regarding an increase in doctors’ salaries and allowances would be issued within three days. It is now 11th day since then and no such notification has been issued yet,” said Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) Sindh Chairman Dr Umer Sultan at a press conference held at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Saturday.

Accompanied by Dr Pir Manzoor of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh, Dr Mehboob Ali, Dr Kamal Dev, Dr Abdul Latif and several others, YDA and PMA Sindh leaders alleged that the health department was using delaying tactics. They feared that health authorities were not serious in keeping their promises and honouring their commitments with the doctors.

They said they were compelled to use the method of boycotts and strikes due to the indifferent attitude of the government. They added that once government officials had assured young doctors that their demands would be met and a summary in this regard would be moved to the chief minister for approval, they had called off their strike and started serving patients.

“Although we were not showed any summary, we believed in the verbal assurances from the health minister, the secretary and the advisor on law, but they failed to keep their promises.