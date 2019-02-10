close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Buzdar leaves for Umra

National

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umra. He reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport without protocol and he waited in the queue of passengers to get the boarding card.

The passengers were surprised to see the chief minister in the queue and they shook hands with him and made selfies.

