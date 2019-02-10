Buzdar leaves for Umra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umra. He reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport without protocol and he waited in the queue of passengers to get the boarding card.
The passengers were surprised to see the chief minister in the queue and they shook hands with him and made selfies.
