Student injured in Dera Bugti landmine blast

QUETTA: A10-year old student was seriously injured in a landmine blast in Zain Loti area of Dera Bugti district on Saturday.

According to Levies Force, the victim, identified as Gazo, was on way to school when he hit the landmine planted beside the road, which went off leaving him seriously injured. Personnel of Levies Force and security forces reached the site after receiving information of the incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.