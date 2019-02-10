Fake bank accounts scam: NAB head, CIT staff receive security threats

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, senior officials and members of the NAB’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) probing high profile fake bank account scam received security threats.

According to sources in the NAB, following the receiving of security threats, the security of NAB chairman and senior officials who were part of the CIT of the NAB has beefed up accordingly.

Sources said the security departments advised NAB chairman to restrict his movement and the security measures also beefed up.

It is to be mentioned here that last year, in June, NAB chairman, while addressing the meeting of the NAB

officials at NAB complex, revealed that the threat was issued of blowing up its headquarters with explosives.

However, sources in the NAB said the NAB chief asserted that the department was not afraid of such threats, and would continue to perform their duties with dedication.

Sources said the NAB chairman directed the officials to continue to work without any fear as the decision of life and death rests with Allah.

Sources said the NAB chairman vowed that the war against corruption will continue without discrimination.