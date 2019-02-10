PTI, PPP welcome new SC bench in Asghar Khan case

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Saturday welcomed the establishment of a new bench by the Supreme Court to hear Asghar Khan case.

In a message on social media, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already issued directions to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for implementation of the apex court's judgment in the case in letter and spirit.

Fawad said this case exposed the political role of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said it was interesting that the political heirs of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed were earnestly serving the PML-N's interests.

Meanwhile, the PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad directed all office bearers of the party to organise comprehensive plantation drives across the country after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive earlier in the day.

Arshad Dad said the party would actively participate in government’s Plant for Pakistan drive. He said Pakistan tops the list among the countries most affected by the climate change.

While praising Imran Khan’s commitment towards environmental crisis, he pointed out that Imran Khan had taken lead in fighting the challenges to the climate.

“On the direction of Imran Khan, PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s initiative of Billion Tree Tsunami was internationally acknowledged and praised. We need to plant trees to mitigate climate change,” he said, and urged the party workers to raise awareness among masses about climate change and importance of plantation.

Arshad Dad said that under the plantation, 1.25 billion trees were planted across the province and now the prime minister wanted such initiatives throughout Pakistan. He was confident that the PTI workers would not only create awareness about the importance of tree plantation, but also participate in such activities.

Meanwhile, the PPP leader Saeed Ghani welcomed the hearing of the Asghar Khan case while expressing concern over the fact that ‘PM-select’ Imran Khan is influencing the FIA and does not want a decisive conclusion of the case.

Saeed Ghani said that many dubious characters will be exposed who were always involved in conspiracies against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's government and the current cabinet contains several remnants of those characters and ideology.

The PPP leader said the interview of Abdul Sattar Edhi should also be made part of inquiry in which he had claimed that General Hameed Gul and Imran Khan were blackmailing him to become a part of the conspiracy to topple Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's government. Saeed Ghani said that General Aslam Baig, General Asad Durrani, Brigadier Imtiaz and Major Amir should also be brought to justice.