Obituary

RAWALPINDI: Bashir Ahmed Mirza, Veteran hockey player of Sparton Club, Rawalpindi, breathed his last on February 6 in London. His body is reaching Rawalpindi on Monday morning and his funeral will be held same day at 1:30 pm after Zhur prayers at Jamia Masjid, near Petrol Pump FWO Headquarters, RA Bazaar Rawalpindi, says a press release on Saturday.

The deceased was father of Ahmed Yastoor Mirza, Taimoor Mirza, Saboor Mirza and Waleed Mirza. He was also maternal uncle of Sarmad Nasir Mirza.