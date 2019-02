Five killed in eastern Ukraine conflict

DONETSK, Ukraine: Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said Saturday that four of their fighters had been killed by Kiev´s forces, while Ukraine announced the death of one of its soldiers.

The toll in the last 24 hours was the highest since the latest fragile ceasefire entered force in the war-torn region on December 29.

The conflict between the Ukrainian government and breakaway Moscow-backed rebels began in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea and has already claimed some 13,000 lives.

Senior rebel representative Eduard Basurin told AFP that four fighters were killed by Ukrainian forces on Friday in the south of the Donetsk region.

He said no civilians were injured. Dmytro Gutsulyak, press secretary of Ukraine´s defence ministry, said at a briefing on Saturday that "one of our troops was killed" on Friday as rebels carried out nine "provocative shellings" of Ukrainian positions.