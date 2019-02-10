close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Girl found dead in mysterious circumstances

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

SIALKOT: A girl was found dead in her home in mysterious circumstances at Jethikay village in the limits of Sambrial police on Friday night.

Asqa, 14, daughter of Sohail, was found dead in her room when her mother Shehnaz Tabassum was out of home for some work. The girl was shot dead by some unidentified accused for unknown reason. The police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan