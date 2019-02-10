close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2019

Cops injure two in Nowshera

National

February 10, 2019

NOWSHERA: Two youngsters sustained injuries when cops manning a checkpost opened fire on them in the limits of Risalpur Police Station on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Range Mohammad Ali Gandapur ordered the registration of the first information report against the erring cops who were sent to the quarter guard.

One of the injured, Kamran Khan, belonging to Mardan, told the police that he was going to the Ziarat Kaka Sahib for picnic along with his friends.

He said that one of his friends had an argument with the cops manning a checkpost on the Nowshera-Mardan Road and tried to flee the scene on his motorcycle when the policemen fired at them. Kamran Khan and Jalal were injured in the firing. The injured were taken to the hospital and were said to be out of danger.

