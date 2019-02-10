Maximum efforts put for smooth running of assemblies: No more leniency, says PM

Ag monitoring desk

NANKANA SAHIB: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said it would be tantamount to committing treason if the government gives National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), or an amnesty, to any corrupt person.

He said this while addressing a ceremony, held in connection with launching the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ spring tree plantation campaign near Head Balloki, on Saturday.

The prime minister once again refuted reports regarding giving an NRO and asserted, “No will get an NRO.

“Those who are speculating that we will give an NRO to anyone should understand that it will be equivalent to treason and disloyalty to the country,” he added. He said the government had made all efforts for smooth running of assemblies, but now no concession would be given to the corrupt elements.

PM Imran explained, “NRO is forgiving the big fish. Two NROs destroyed the country and our current circumstances are owing to that.

“One NRO was given by General (R) Pervez Musharraf to Nawaz Sharif. A case was ready against the Sharif brothers pertaining to the Hudaibiya Paper Mills and Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement regarding how money laundering was done was also present. However, to save his own seat, Musharraf gave Nawaz an NRO and let him leave for Saudi Arabia,” the premier added.

“On the other hand, Rs2 billion from the national exchequer were spent on Asif Zardari’s Swiss case and there was a Surrey Mansion case in London which the Pakistan government won and the country was to get the money; however, an NRO was signed and that case was closed.”

The premier continued, “These two NROs gave the powerful the impression that theft is no big deal and no matter how much you steal, the powerful thieves are not caught in Pakistan.”

“The result of this was that from 2008 to 2018, two leaders who were given NRO governed for five years each. In 2008, Pakistan’s debt stood at Rs6,000 billion but after the terms of the two leaders it rose to Rs30,000 billion as they had no fear (of being caught),” he added.

PM Imran said, “Owing to these two NROs, the nation is suffering today, the prices of commodities have increased and the value of rupee has fallen.

When you take loans and leave historic debts, then the nation will have to pay.”

“Today, I see on TV the faces of those who increased our debts questioning what we have done in the last five months. They are the ones who left us in debt and are asking us for answers,” the prime minister stated.

Questioning how the previous leaders have the audacity to say they “did good work”, the premier stressed, “We will not leave anyone who made the country bankrupt.

“We are asking those for accountability who destroyed the country. This is tabdeeli (change),” he added.

Taking a hit at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, Imran said, “In the history of democracy, it has never happened that a man becomes the chairman of Public Accounts Committee from jail and then summons the accountability watchdog which is probing him.”

“Now no favours will be given to corrupt people,” PM Imran stressed.

The PM said the climate of Pakistan was on the eight number worldwide, which is turning warmest,” he said. “All the mafia encroached land in the country needs to be recovered, so that maximum forestation can take place.

“We have set a target of planting 10 billion trees all over Pakistan in five years.” It is about the future of the young generation, the premier continued. Urging youth to curb illegal cutting of jungles, PM Khan said, “I am inviting everyone to be part of my team in making Pakistan green.”

He said it was a change that three PTI ministers resigned during five months merely on charges of corruption.

He said that rupee was dwindling continuously due to corruption of former rulers. He said that today billions of rupees come in accounts of the poor and dead people and five houses in Dubai.

The PM regretted that nearly 70 per cent trees have been cut down in Lahore, and it would have bad effects on the lungs of old, aged and children there.

He said that a survey shows that Lahore and Delhi are most polluted cities in the world. He said that cutting and disappearing of forests have bad impact on environment which also causes rapid melting of glaciers.

He lamented the condition of forests of Changa Manga and Kunian Mianwali which are disappearing quite rapidly. He said that 10 billion plants would be planted across the country.

He said that one billion and eighteen crore plants were planted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which was acknowledged by the world.

He said that earlier, the powerful occupy the land illegally, but now it is happening for the first time that land has been retrieved for forest.

He slauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmad for retrieving land from influential personalities and declared him an example to follow for other bureaucrats.

He said other bureaucrats would also have to do jihad against land grabbers like Raja Mansoor Ahmad.

He asked to name the forest park under the name of Baba Guru Nanak. He announced building a very magnificent Baba Guru Nanak International University in Nankana Sahib. He said that exemplary arrangements would be made on the 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak this year.

He said that all minorities have equal rights and equality in Pakistan. He said that nobody considers minority as second citizens in Pakistan whereas this situation is quite opposite in India.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam fought this phenomenon in the Subcontinent. He assured Sikh community that all possible facilitation would be provided to them in Kartarpur Corridor issue. Adviser on Climatic Change Amin Aslam said that trees would be planted on this 2,400 acres of retrieved land.