Western Union Payment Services at Dollar East

LAHORE: Dollar East has recently started Western Union payments at its branches. To celebrate the Western Union at Dollar East, a grand launch ceremony was held at a 5-star hotel.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Mr. Moinuddin, Head PRI. Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) is an institution jointly run by State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Ministry of Finance. The aim of this institution is to increase flow of Home Remittances to Pakistan. To celebrate the launch, a special campaign has been offered. Theme of the campaign is, “Everyone is a Winner”. Anyone, who receives Western Union payment from Dollar East will win a guaranteed cash prize. To determine the cash prize, the receiver/winner will have to scratch the card provided by Dollar East. The amount on the scratch card will be paid to the receiver without any delay through cash counter. This scheme will continue till 23rd March 2019. The Grand Launch Ceremony was attended by Mr. Asad Iftikhar (Senior Country Manager, Western Union), Mr. Zain Saleem Qureshi (Business Development Manager, Western Union), Mr Allauddin Sheikh (President Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan - ECAP), bankers, representatives of exchange companies and people from different walks of life. Mr. Asmat Ullah Butt (CEO, Dollar East) said Western Union payments from Dollar East is a great achievement. He said Dollar East is a customer focused company, and always tried to bring better services for customers. Starting Western Union payment services is in continuation to company’s customer focused approach. Dollar East will further continue to bring more products and services to serve its customers even better. Mr. Asad Ifhtikhar, Senior Country Manager - Western Union, while expressing his views said that Dollar East has taken a very good start with Western Union payment services and we hope the business and mutual relationship among both companies will further improve.

Chief Guest Mr. Moinuddin congratulated Dollar East and Western Union to start the Western Union payment services. He said we hope it will increase the home remittances. He said Pakistan is a very important market and there is significant potential to increase home remittances from formal channels in which Western Union can play a vital role. At the closing of the ceremony, a memorable cake cutting ceremony was held and shields were presented among the distinguished guests. ***