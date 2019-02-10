close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
February 10, 2019

5-day transit remand of Kamran Michael

National

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) five-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kamran Michael, according to Geo News report.

Michael, who was arrested a day earlier by NAB for misusing his authority as a federal minister, will be shifted to Karachi for investigation.

Kamran Michael has been serving in the Senate on a minority seat since 2012. He had held ministries in the governments of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

