5-day transit remand of Kamran Michael

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) five-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kamran Michael, according to Geo News report.
Michael, who was arrested a day earlier by NAB for misusing his authority as a federal minister, will be shifted to Karachi for investigation.
Kamran Michael has been serving in the Senate on a minority seat since 2012. He had held ministries in the governments of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
