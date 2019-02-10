Man held for murdering wife, minor daughter

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police on Saturday arrested a man for killing his wife and three-year-old daughter over a domestic dispute at Chak 749/GB some 10 days ago.

Zameer Abbas told Arrouti police that his sister Razia Bibi was staying at his home along with her daughter after a dispute with her accused husband Ramzan. He added that the accused came at his house and took his wife Razia and daughter Asma to his village.

Zameer told the police that when he visited his sister’s house after some days, it was locked. Zameer told when he contacted with Ramzan, he confessed to strangle Razia and daughter Asma and buried them in his house.

Later, the police raided and recovered the bodies from the house but the accused fled.

However, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar told that the accused arrested from a nearby village. During initial investigation, accused Ramzan confessed to strangle his wife and daughter with the alleged help of his sister-in-law Kausar, her husband Mazhar and another man Pannu. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

BREAST CANCER: Illiteracy is the main reason behind the lack of knowledge about the breast cancer disease. It was said by a local NGO general secretary Ms Naseem Khan while addressing an awareness seminar held at Gojra on Saturday.

She disclosed that a recent survey had revealed that at least 40,000 women died of breast cancer every year in Pakistan.