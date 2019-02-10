Three minors die in roof collapse

MARDAN: Three minor children died and another two sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Shahbaz Garhi village early Saturday, locals said. The family members of Alamzeb were asleep in a room when its roof caved in. As a result, Kashif and Arif and Mahnoor died on the spot, while Atif and Asif sustained injuries. The locals and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and the injured from the debris. The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.