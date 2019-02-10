12 doctors, medical students beaten by transport owners

SIALKOT: Twelve doctors and medical students were beaten and tortured by transporters over fare issue at the General Bus Stand on Friday night.

The police said that 12 doctors and the students of the Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College including, Farhan Khaliq, Dr Muzaffar Ammar, Dr Asim, Dr Ghaffar and Dr Noman, boarded on an Islamabad-bound van.

In the meantime, due to delay in departure of the van, the doctors asked the conductor to return back their fare and descended from the van, which infuriated the transporters. Later, 10 transporters, including, Muhammad Islam, Zeeshan and Abdul Khaliq, allegedly beat and tortured the doctors and the students with the help batons and other clubs.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Dacoits looted cash, cell phones and other valuables in six incidents here on Saturday.

Jahanzeb was deprived of Rs 12,000 by three robbers at Rangpur Jattan village in the limits of Kotli Said Ameer police. In the second incident, dacoits looted cash and other articles from Hasnain Cheema at Mohallah Islamabad in the limits of Uggoki police. Bandits made their entry into the house of Attaullah at Tibbi Dhengla village in the limits of Cantt police and took away cash, 15-tola gold ornaments and a phone. In the fourth incident, unknown thieves stole cattle of Muhammad Amir from Nevan Choura village in the limits of Head Marala police. In the fifth incident, unknown burglars stole valuables from the shop of Nadeem Waseem near Bhed Pully.

FIVE HELD FOR POWER THEFT: On the report of the Gepco, police on Saturday arrested five people on the charge of power theft. Hajipura police arrested Muhammad Riaz from Tehsil Bazaar, Muradpur police arrested Faisal from Muradpur village, Sadar police nabbed Faiz Ahmed from Langrewali village, Kotli Loharan police arrested Irfan from Town Kotli Loharan and Satra police arrested Munir from Bhagatpur village.