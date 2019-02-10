Two killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near Akhtarabad on Saturday.
Fazal Ahmad of 13/1L village and Muhammad Ramzan of 53/2L village were on their way when a speeding jeep hit them. As a result, both died on the spit. Sadar Renala Khurd police have registered a case.
BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from the Head- Balloki Sulemanki Link Canal on Saturday.
Some passersby spotted the body and informed eh police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.
