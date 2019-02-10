KP CM declares merged districts sessions divisions

PESHAWAR: Approving the summary, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday declared the newly-merged seven districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as sessions divisions.

A handout said that he also approved the establishment of sessions courts and creation of seven posts of district and sessions judges of BPS-21, 14 posts of additional district and sessions judges of BPS-20, seven posts of senior civil judges BPS-19 and 24 posts of civil judges of BPS-18 in the seven districts of the five divisions of the province.

The districts are Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

He also approved auxiliary staff for the facilitation and operationalisation of justice dispensation system in the newly-created districts.

The whole judicial structure would cost Rs545 million annually that would ensure easy, inexpensive and timely dispensation of justice in the newly merged districts.

The chief minister directed the administrative departments to prepare SNEs and PC-1s for the creation of jobs and initiation of projects in the new districts. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that creation of 17,000 additional posts had already been approved in different departments to be proportionally distributed amongst the seven new districts.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the local people would be recruited against these posts, who would get relaxation in recruitment.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government would arrange resources for developments activities in the erstwhile Fata areas. He directed for the financial integration of extended institutions to complete the overall development strategy in the merged areas.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the merger plan was a huge task and the government was committed to completing it.

The chief minister ordered expeditious completion of projects in health and education sectors. He said that staff, equipment and all other requirements would be arranged in these sectors on priority basis.

Deficiencies in health sector would be overcome through re-adjustment, posting of staff and making procurement on need basis, he added.

He said the provincial government had approved giving Sehat Insaf Card to all the people in merged districts.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed for accelerated progress on the solarization of mosques and said practical steps should be taken for the solarization of other institutions. He said the government had taken steps to open up new vistas of development for the people of these areas.

The chief minister stressed the need for taking financial and administrative steps for properly putting on ground the whole legal and administrative structure in the new districts for the benefit of the people.