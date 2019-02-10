68 power pilferers arrested, Rs2m fine imposed

MULTAN: The Mepco special task force has caught 68 power pilferers and imposed Rs 2 million fine on them.

The Mepco’s spokesman said on Saturday that the task force had also lodged complaints with the police against 13 consumers for registration of cases. He told that the task force caught consumers in Multan, Vehari, Dera

Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar during a crackdown on power pilferers. The Mepco caught 64 domestic consumers for stealing 94,000 electricity units and imposed Rs 1,511,000 fine on them, he added.

The Mepco spokesperson said that the consumers were found involved in massive power theft and they were getting electricity through direct electricity lines.

Some consumers were found washing out screens of electricity meters to show zero reading, he told. The Mepco teams also caught two commercial consumers in Multan and Rahimyar Khan for stealing 604 electricity units, he maintained. The Mepco teams imposed Rs 44,000 fine on them, the Mepco spokesperson said. A commercial consumer in Multan was found pilfering 13,206 electricity units and the Mepco teams imposed Rs 277,000 fine on them, he added. Similarly, two agriculture consumers were detected pilfering 37,960 electricity units and Rs 357,000 fine imposed on them in Vehari and Khanewal, he said. The accused consumers were pilfering electricity with the help of direct lines, he informed.

Meanwhile, the Mepco superintendent engineers in the south Punjab operation circles held open courts and received 302 complaints from the consumers.

The consumers complained that the Mepco sub-divisions staffers avoid attending complaint centers phone. Majority of the consumers complained against low voltages, which was causing burning of their valuables. The Mepco officials ordered for redress of complaints in the open courts.