Quran Khwani for Kh Hasan Muttaqi today

LAHORE: Quran Khwani and Rasm-e-Qul for Khwaja Hasan Muttaqi will be held on 3-4pm at his residence, 148-A, Abubakar Block, New Garden Town, Lahore, on Sunday (today). Dua will be held at Asr prayers timing.

The deceased is the son-in-law of Jang Group founder Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, elder brother of former chief justice Jawad S Khwaja and brother-in-law of Mir Javed Rahman and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He was laid to rest at a graveyard in Lahore.

People from all walks of life, judges of higher judiciary, senior lawyers, bureaucrats and senior journalists attended his Namaz-e-Janaza. Some of those attending funeral prayers were: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, former justice Manzoor Malik, former justice Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday, former chief secretary Punjab Naveed Akram Cheema, former senator Farooq Khan, Additional IG Abid Qadri, Mir Javed Rahman, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Mir Ishaq, Dr Nadeem Hayat Malik, Member National Assembly Shaista Pervaiz Malik, senior lawyer Hamid Khan, trader leader Naeem Mir, and others.