CPEC to ensure peaceful trade: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the Indian Ocean has great importance in the world trade; it has drawn world powers in the region.

Addressing the International Maritime Conference held in connection with the Pakistan Navy Exercise AMAN in Karachi, the president said the purpose of CPEC is to transport trade goods from Asia to the entire world peacefully, oceans would have to be utilised for peaceful, stable and economic benefits, war is no solution to any issues permanently, it is the responsibility of world powers to set the direction of the globe.

Addressing the conference, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said that the East Timor and South Sudan’s quest for self-determination was granted by the United Nations, but it has constantly failed to extend the same right to the people of Kashmir. The naval chief said the countries facing turmoil includes mostly the Muslim world that poses a grave question. He said the Gwadar Naval port is entirely and managed by Pak forces, and friendly countries could also use it like Karachi port.

The three-day International Maritime Conference organised on the theme of 'Global Geopolitics in Transition: Rethinking Maritime Dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region' under the auspices of National Institute of Maritime Affairs commenced today. President Dr Arif Alvi graced the Opening Session as chief guest. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also present on the occasion. The conference is being held in tandem with biennial Multinational Maritime Exercise - AMAN 2019.

While addressing the audience, the chief guest underscored the importance of Blue Economy and effective use of Ocean resources as key to Pakistan's future.

He stated that Indian Ocean acts as a strategic gateway for food, maritime transportation and energy supplies to the world and the presence of major powers in the Indian Ocean Region (I0R), signifies its importance under a complex security environment.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Navy, the president said that the collaborative maritime security engagements with regional and extra-regional navies in the form of "AMAN-19" signify Pakistan's resolve and commitment towards global peace and prosperity. Pakistan as an important regional player wishes to work in harmony and collaboration with all regional countries for the common objectives of peace, stability and economic prosperity for the people of the region.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his opening remarks welcomed all guests and participants and highlighted the significant role being played by Pakistan Navy in the sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The naval chief added that Pakistan has always been an ardent supporter of maritime cooperation, and being the pioneer partner of Combined Maritime Forces’ (CMF) task forces CTF150 and CTF 151, Pakistan has been the largest regional contributor to these constructs in terms of men and material. On our national front, Pakistan has commenced ‘Regional Maritime Security Patrols’ (RMSP) which aims to maintain security posture in critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean.

In his welcome address, Director General National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Vice Admiral (Retd) Syed Khawar Ali Shah, presented a brief resume including the objectives of International Maritime Conference. In addition, David N. Griffiths, Research Fellow Centre for the Study of Security and Development at Dalhouse University Canada, presented Keynote address on “Security Myths and Paradigm Traps: Strategic Thinking for the 21stCentury”.