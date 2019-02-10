NAB detects Aleem’s 4 apartments in London

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Aleem Khan, who was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday, owns four apartments in an upmarket London neighbourhood, sources said on Saturday.

"During investigation, NAB officials probed the former Punjab local government minister regarding his properties in London," sources said. "Aleem was asked whether all four apartments are his and where he got the money from to purchase them," they added.

The sources further quoted NAB officials as asking Aleem whether a company registered in British Virgin Island in 2005 belongs to him. "The PTI leader was asked whether he declared the offshore company in documents presented before institutions in Pakistan," the sources said. "NAB has sought details of ownership of the offshore company as well as documents pertaining to other matters," sources added.

"Aleem was also questioned regarding transferring money abroad," the sources continued. "NAB officials asked the PTI leader whether he had sought permission from the State Bank of Pakistan before transferring money abroad."

The former senior Punjab minister was arrested on February 6 as he appeared before NAB in an ongoing probe against him.

The PTI leader is facing multiple inquiries, including owning an offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd and owning assets beyond his known sources of income. A statement released by NAB following Aleem's arrest had said that the PTI leader "established multiple companies with the purpose of real estate business and invested millions of rupees". Aleem was arrested in light of the Panama scandal investigation, it added. The NAB statement said that Aleem misused his authority as a lawmaker for his Parkview Housing Society. Aleem also has assets beyond his means in Pakistan and overseas, it added. The former Punjab minister has been accused of forming A and A Company to acquire 1,500 Kanals in Lahore and its outskirts.

The accountability bureau spokesperson said Aleem did not provide a satisfactory response on the acquisition of this land. NAB stated that during his 2005 and 2006 visit to UAE and UK, Aleem Khan made several offshore companies. Soon after his arrest, Aleem resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister and sent his resignation to the provincial chief minister.