Exercise ‘AMAN 2019’: Pak Naval chief meets various foreign military delegates

KARACHI: Various activities of multinational maritime exercise continue on the 2nd-day. During the proceedings of the day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was called on by Lt General Edzai Absalom Tafadzwa Chanyuka Chimonyo Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu. Chief of Romanian Naval Forces, Lt General Afgan Taghiyev Veli, Chief of Coast Guard State Border Service Azerbaijan and Admiral (Retd) William A. Owens of USA in separate meetings, says a press release on Saturday. During the meetings matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed. The naval chief also thanked the dignitaries for participation in multinational maritime exercise AMAN 19 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and security. The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral/multilateral engagements with other countries. The dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of Exercise AMAN. Military dignitaries from Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Turkish Navy called on Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat. Reps of all foreign participants of the Exercise AMAN-19 laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument at PN Dockyard to pay homage for their sacrifices. In tandem, three-day International Maritime Conference organised on the theme of 'Global Geopolitics in Transition: Rethinking Maritime Dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region' under the auspices of National Institute of Maritime Affairs also commenced today. The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi graced the Opening Session as chief guest.

Friendly sports matches between officers and men of participating countries and Pakistan Navy were also organised which included cricket, basketball and shooting.

In addition, as a part of ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN-19, Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy presented an impressive Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration at PNS Qasim Manora, Karachi. Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh graced the occasion as chief guest.

The counter terrorism demonstrated was a fine display of strength and specialised skills by Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

The special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their capabilities included Dolphin Maneuvers by Special Fast Boats (SFBs), Fast Boat Recovery, Advance Fire Arms Drills, Static Line Para Jumps, Clearance Ops, Insertion of SOF Teams & Marines Platoon to Hover Craft, Bomb Burst by Helos and Free Fall Jumps etc.

Earlier, an international bands display was also presented by the bands of participating countries of AMAN 19, aiming to connect the countries through cultural heritage as well. The military bands from Sri Lanka, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Rangers played a mix of their traditional and military tunes. The enchanting melodies mesmerised the audience and were really appreciated.

A large number of personnel of the participating navies, observers, foreign diplomats and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the counter terrorism demonstration and bands display.