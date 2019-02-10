Not scared, not looking for NRO: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday said it was not afraid of Ehtesab (accountability) and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop propagandising that its leadership was looking for a deal with his government.

“The entire opposition is not requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan for an NRO. In fact, the premier has awarded his sister, Aleema Khan, 'mother of NRO' award,” said the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to reporters here.

She said the premier didn’t have the authority to give deal to anyone; he is accountable to Parliament, not the other way round. We are not scared of threats or imitation,” she said.

She alleged that the PTI government was attacking Parliament by intentionally making the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) controversial.

Speaking on the occasion, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said the ‘selected prime minister’ considered himself as the ‘king’ and expressed displeasure whenever he was asked about his performance.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said 18th Amendment was under threat but his party would fight for the rights of people regardless of the consequences.

“No one can stop us from seeking our rights,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Tando Jam, Sindh.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the former president said, “These people are fools and their legs often shake with fear.” He said he had expressed his concerns about the rulers’ intentions at the time of general elections and informed how “these people were after the 18th Amendment”. “We will not let another Bangladesh be established here,” Zardari said and reiterated his party’s commitment to fighting for the rights of the masses. “We are concerned about the poor while the rulers are concerned about their palaces,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Saturday termed the PTI government a remnant of dictatorship saying it could not mislead the nation by telling tales. Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan speech, PPPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah said whosoever attempted to tarnish Asif Ali Zardari's reputation always faced embarrassment and defeat.

"No case has been proved against Asif Ali Zardari in the courts of London and Switzerland, whereas the 'PM select' Imran Khan has inherited the art of corruption from his father who was dismissed from government employment on corruption charges," she alleged.

Dr. Nafisa Shah said Imran Khan along with his sisters had been accused of mismanaging charity funds.

She said the current government was a constant reminder of the eras of dictators Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf. She said the nation had been betrayed by the prime minister, as he was busy distributing millions of rupees among his corporate friends while the country was crippling under the financial crisis.