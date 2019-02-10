Liverpool back on top

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool regained top spot in the Premier League by getting back to winning ways as goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Back-to-back draws against Leicester and West Ham had seen Jurgen Klopp’s men usurped by Manchester City on goal difference in midweek. But Liverpool took full advantage of their game in hand over the champions to open up a three-point lead and put the pressure back on City when they host Chelsea on Sunday. Klopp had called on his side to enjoy the “excitement” of what promises to be a thrilling title race rather than being bogged down by the nerves of recent displays as they seek to end a 29-year wait to win the title.

After Mane broke the deadlock midway through the first half to relieve any lasting tension around Anfield, Liverpool settled back into the stride.